A thrilling tale told in tweets: The Musk-Twitter saga

Feedback

The most blockbuster deal of recent times, the Musk-Twitter deal reached its finale on Friday with Tesla chief coming out at the helm of the social media giant

The most blockbuster deal of recent times, the Musk-Twitter deal reached its finale on Friday with Tesla chief coming out at the helm of the social media giant. It was nothing less than a dramatic television series. With the twists, turns, u-turns, a pinch of courtroom drama, it was definitely an action-packed one. It all started on Twitter, rolled out on Twitter and ended on Twitter. Here are all the tweets that marked milestones in the USD 44 billion worth deal

It all started in April when the Tesla boss revealed his majority stake in Twitter and became its majority shareholder. The Twitter board discussed then discussed the possibilities and invited Musk to be on the board. 

On April 5, Twitter’s then CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted



Then, Musk began his due diligence.

Musk changed his mind and Agrawal took Twitter to confirm it.

The world’s richest man moves to buy Twitter instead.

With initial resistance from company board and adoption of ‘poison pill,’ Musk and Twitter finally reached agreement, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor confirmed.

 

Musk moves on to devise a plan for Twitter indicating towards reversal of life bans that have been imposed on some users. He advocates for free speech.

The world’s richest man came up with plans that he wants to implement post acquiring the microblogging site.

And then came a doubt…

And, then a u-turn!

Musk expressed his contention and ended up violating an NDA.

Twitter’s Parag Agrawal gave a reply backed with figures and reasoning...

But, Musk didn’t seem to agree or believe.

As Musk’s intention to abandon the deal became clear, the Twitter board moved to the court.

Tesla boss thought that he will get away with the deal.... 

And, then came another u-turn


With a deadline set by court, the deal moves forward. Musk changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and posted a video of him carrying a sink

Musk also tweeted a letter to Twitter’s advertisers, confirming the speculations around completion of the takeover.

And finally...

This marked the end of the saga or is it just end of season 1? But this definitely marks the start of a new era. 

