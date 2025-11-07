US tech dependence: After Harsh Goenka’s viral post, Sridhar Vembu calls for 10-yr national mission

In an era where digital platforms form the backbone of everyday life, a social media discussion has reignited the debate around India’s technological dependence on the West. The discussion began when industrialist Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, asked a chilling “what if” on X (formerly Twitter): What if the United States bans India from using its tech platforms — no Google, Instagram, Facebook, or ChatGPT?

“Frightening, no!” Goenka wrote. “Just think about the consequences seriously and what could be Plan B for us.”

The post quickly went viral, blending humour and concern as netizens imagined a world without their daily dose of American apps. But one reply stood out — from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who took the conversation several layers deeper.

“We have a lot more such tech dependency beyond the app level: OS, chips, fabs — it goes deeper and deeper,” Vembu wrote. “We need a 10-year National Mission for Tech Resilience. It can be done.”

Call for digital independence

Vembu’s response wasn’t merely theoretical. For years, he has been one of the most vocal advocates for India’s technological self-reliance, urging a shift from being consumers of global technology to creators of indigenous platforms and infrastructure.

His latest call resonates at a time when policymakers and industry leaders are already grappling with how to reduce reliance on imported hardware, software ecosystems, and cloud infrastructure — particularly from US-based tech giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Experts say that even a short-term disruption in access to these platforms could cripple communications, financial systems, and citizen services. From email and cloud storage to AI tools and online advertising, American technologies are deeply interwoven into India’s digital and economic fabric.

Foundations of tech sovereignty

Vembu’s “10-year mission” proposal touches on a crucial but often overlooked truth: India’s dependency extends far beyond social media and productivity apps.

At the heart of this reliance lie semiconductors, operating systems, and fabrication (fab) technologies — areas where India remains a net importer. Building indigenous capacity in these sectors, experts note, would require long-term investment, government incentives, and a collaborative ecosystem connecting startups, academia, and the private sector.

Efforts, such as India’s Semicon Mission and Make-in-India initiatives, have laid some groundwork, but Vembu’s proposal suggests a far more holistic and sustained national effort — one that spans hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure alike.

Vision vs Feasibility

While many users on X applauded Vembu’s vision, others questioned its practicality. Breaking free from global technology ecosystems, they argued, would not only demand financial investment but also a fundamental shift in entrepreneurial mindset.

“Instead of copying successful Western ideas,” one user commented, “Indian innovators must focus on creating original solutions that the world actually wants to use.”

Others pointed out that bans alone don’t ensure self-reliance. When India banned TikTok in 2020, users quickly migrated to Instagram Reels — another US-based platform. The lesson, critics say, is that quality and innovation, not isolation, determine technological independence.

As one X user summed up, “Tech resilience isn’t about banning Google or Facebook — it’s about ensuring India never has to depend on them to function.”