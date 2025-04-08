White House introduces to 'modernise' federal agencies, revamps AI policy

The White House has introduced two revised "America First" policies aimed at "rapidly and responsibly" adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to "modernise" the federal government. These new directives are part of President Trump's strategy to "maintain America’s global dominance in AI," according to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. The policies also rescind former safeguards placed by the Biden administration, highlighting a shift towards removing barriers to American leadership in AI, as mandated by an Executive Order signed by President Trump.

Lynne Parker, Principal Deputy Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, emphasised that "President Trump recognises that AI is a technology that will define the future." This administration aims to encourage and promote American AI innovation and global leadership, starting with the utilisation of these emerging technologies within the federal government. The goal is to implement minimum-risk management practices for high-impact AI uses and develop a generative AI policy soon.

The Federal Agency Use of AI and Federal Procurement policies are designed to provide "much-needed guidance" on the adoption and acquisition of AI. They aim to "remove unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions," maintain efficiency, and remain cost-effective. Agencies are given six months to finalise an AI maturation strategy that achieves "enterprise-wide improvements." By streamlining processes, the White House hopes to leverage AI's potential across various sectors of the government.

Examples of AI's transformative potential include its use by the US Department of Veterans Affairs to optimise and standardise patient care. AI tools are already enhancing the process of identifying and analysing pulmonary nodules during lung cancer screenings, aiding clinicians in making life-saving diagnoses. Similarly, the US Department of Justice is employing AI to better comprehend the global drug market and the effects of illicit drugs, enhancing drug trafficking investigations and improving public safety.

This policy shift underscores the administration's commitment to AI as a cornerstone for future technological advancement and economic competitiveness. By integrating AI into federal operations, the government seeks not only to improve efficiency and service delivery but also to position America as a leader in AI innovation on the global stage. These efforts mark a significant step toward reinforcing America's strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.