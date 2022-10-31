Twitter to charge users for a verified badge; here's how other platforms do it

The world’s richest man now owns one of the biggest social media companies and is on a mission to revamp it. In just a few days of being the new Twitter owner, Musk has sacked the top brass, formed a moderation council and now wants users to pay for their blue tick.

According to The Verge, Twitter’s verification badge will be made a part of Twitter Blue subscription and will cost $19.99. Currently, the Twitter Blue subscription costs about $5.

Blue tick is a badge of verification which users can apply for. They have to go through a process that includes submitting government-approved photo id and more.

Other social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook also have a similar process for their users. Here’s a look at their process of verifying a user.

How to get verified on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn, an app used for professional networking has a fairly simple process for verification when compared to other social media platforms. It enables its users to get a blue tick through the LinkedIn Lookup app. To get this blue tick, a user has to request verification through the LinkedIn Lookup app. LinkedIn will then send you a four-digit code to the registered email address and upon entering the code into the LinkedIn Lookup app, a user gets verified.

How to get verified on Instagram?

Instagram verifies real, authentic people who are in the public eye, a registered business or an entity. Instagram doesn’t verify general interest accounts (example: @puppymemes). It also requires the profile to be public and complete with a profile photo, bio and must be active at the time of application. The user applying for verification must also be well-known and highly searched, featured in news sources.

The company doesn’t consider paid or sponsored content as sources for review. It also doesn’t guarantee a user of a verified badge despite the account being eligible for it. The company also prohibits the user after verification to not change the username of the account or transfer the badge to a different account.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply for verification on Instagram

1. Open the app on your Android or IOS device

2. In profile settings, tap on ‘Account’, then select ‘Request verification’

3. Enter full name and provide the required form of identification (example: government-issued photo ID or official business documents).

4. Follow the on-screen instructions, then tap Submit.

How to get verified on Facebook?

Meta family’s homegrown app Facebook does not allow profile accounts to be verified. However, pages on Facebook can be verified and it follows the same process as Instagram verification.