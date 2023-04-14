Ather slashes prices of its latest model, discontinues affordable variant

Ather Energy on Thursday announced discontinuance of its model 450 Plus and slashed prices of Ather 450X, describing it as the "largest overhaul".

Ather's 450X e-scooter is now priced from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II subsidy). 450X comes in two variants - the standard and the 'pro pack', which adds Rs 30,364 to the price, bumping the scooter’s price to up to Rs 1.45 lakh for the range-topping model. These prices are lower by about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, compared to previous prices for Ather's scooters.

The base 450X is pretty much similar to top model. The battery size is the same, unlike 450 Plus which is now off the market.

The 450X’s peak motor output too remains the same at 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) and 26 Nm of torque, and indicated top speed (90 kph) as well as the 0-40 kph acceleration time (3.3 seconds) are also identical to the top-spec 450X Pro Pack’s.

Both the models also pack in the latest AtherStack5 updates. Features like smart charging algorithms, Smart eco mode, and Autohold that lets the bike remain stable uphill.

Ather CEO Tarun Mehta took to Twitter to explain the changes.

We announced our largest product overhaul yesterday at @atherenergy.



The 450X now starts at 1.15L (ex-showroom BLR)!



This takes an Ather to the same price point as many 125cc petrol scooters. This also has been the longest ask from our community: a more affordable Ather but… pic.twitter.com/xrQotccGDc — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) April 14, 2023

He said: "The new single Pro-pack takes all the power of our powerful algorithms, SW and connectivity in a single suite. This remains the best electric scooter package in the country. Finally, we believe EVs will continue to become more competitive with ICE with every passing year. The last few years have seen a performance upgrade with EV. Now we will see a price advantage too."

However, the price reduction has come shortly after Mehta, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today, had highlighted that that affordability is not the prime focus of the company, justifying the higher price tags of the scooter. He said: "We aim to build the best in the premium segment. So, an ideal Ather customer is the one who is looking for a reliable electric scooter."

Mehta, in the same conversation had given a production guidance and plan for opening a new manufacturing plant, he said, "35,000 units a month but the supply scale is still scaling up with an average of 15,000-16,000 units a month. However, I am confident that with this (Hosur) plant we will be functioning at full capacity by the end of this year as the supply chain stream clears up. We will be manufacturing 25-30,000 units easily. After that, we will be starting work on a new plant."

Meanwhile, Ather along with some other electric scooter companies has been co-accused of cutting corners to be able to avail government of India's FAME-II subsidy.

Reportedly, the government had paused disbursal of FAME-II subsidies for a number of brands – including Ather Energy – following the ‘charger for an added cost’ controversy, for a few months since this practice.

However, responding Business Today's queries, Ather refused stoppage of FAME-II subsidy.

Mehta, in the earlier conversation, had explained the reason behind selling the chargers separetly. He said: "Initially we did sell the charger and bike as one unit. But then we saw a pattern that showed that most people were buying their second or third scooter, so selling them a charger forcefully with the vehicle just did not make sense. So we started giving it as an option. A customer can buy a charger or couple of chargers but we suggest that if you are upgrading your Ather even then you don't need to get a new charger. The chargers are forward and backward compatible. Chargers's cost doesn't have to be a part of the vehiclecost especially with Ather that has an accessible fast-charging grid. Hence, it was a consious decision."