iQoo Neo 7 to be launched on Thursday: All you need to know

Smartphone maker iQoo is all set to expand its mid-range series in India with the launch of its iQoo Neo 7 on Thursday.

Successor to its previous iQoo Neo 6, the company has claimed that the upcoming smartphone will be a performance and gaming-focused phone.

One of the major highlights of the phone is the support for 90fps gaming, building hopes for gamers looking for a mid-range smartphone.

Specifications

Vivo's spinoff iQoo has already confirmed that the new Neo 7 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

It is claimed to be the first phone in the country to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The SoC will be backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo Neo 7 will also support the Extended RAM 3.0 technology that will allow users to virtually increase the RAM to up to 20GB. The phone will also come with a triple rear camera setup. It will include -- a 64MP main sensor, a macro unit, along with a bokeh lens. The newest smartphone will feature a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It will house a 5,000mAh battery unit and will support 120W fast charging.

How to watch the launch?

The launch event will be streamed live on the company's social media handles. There is also a lucky draw that will give chance to four viewers a chance to win the new smartphone. In order to participate, in the contest, users have to answer four questions on Twitter during the event.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon on February 16 at 1 pm. It will be available in two different RAM and storage options and in two colour variants --Frost Blue and Interstellar Black.

It is expected to be priced at Rs 26,999 to Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB+128GB model whereas the 12GB+256GB model is expected to cost about Rs 34,999.

