LG India invests Rs 200 crore to start local manufacturing of side-by-side refrigerators

As the consumer durable industry waits for the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for refrigerators under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant India), the Indian arm of Korean technology giant LG has commenced manufacturing of its premium side-by-side refrigerators in Pune, India. Located at Ranjangaon, Pune, the facility is spread across an area of 52.8 acre and has an annual production capacity of 2,00,000 side-by-side refrigerator units. 

Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said that the company is fully confident in making India a strong manufacturing hub and will also export from this facility.

Published on: Jan 17, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 17, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
