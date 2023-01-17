LG India invests Rs 200 crore to start local manufacturing of side-by-side refrigerators

As the consumer durable industry waits for the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for refrigerators under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant India), the Indian arm of Korean technology giant LG has commenced manufacturing of its premium side-by-side refrigerators in Pune, India. Located at Ranjangaon, Pune, the facility is spread across an area of 52.8 acre and has an annual production capacity of 2,00,000 side-by-side refrigerator units.

Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said that the company is fully confident in making India a strong manufacturing hub and will also export from this facility.

According to LG, this manufacturing expansion will play a key role in addressing growing consumer demand and extending the company's portfolio in the Indian market.

LG has invested approximately Rs 200 crore, and this new facility is equipped with advanced technologies and machineries to manufacture side-by-side refrigerators in addition to double-door and single-door refrigerators. The company has been manufacturing single-door and double-door refrigerators across facilities in Greater Noida and Pune.

"With our presence in the Indian market for over 25 years, we have continuously served millions of satisfied consumers. Localisation has been a key differentiator as we have continuously developed products based on Indian insights. We are fully committed to honourable PM MODI’s vision of Make in India. Last year we started manufacturing Windows inverter AC in India at Noida manufacturing facility. This year, we are starting side-by-side refrigerator production in India at the Pune manufacturing facility. Every year we are expanding our local production operations. With a skilled workforce and cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we are optimistic to cater to the needs of our consumers. We are investing approximately Rs 200 crores in setting up this manufacturing line and will continuously strengthen our local operations,” said Hong Ju Jeon.,

LG’s Pune plant also manufactures TVs, washing machines, ACs, and computer monitors, which is strengthening the company’s position as the market leader in the home appliances category.