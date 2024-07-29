'Please Elon, I beg you': Musk accused by Grimes' mother of preventing children from visiting dying great-grandmother

Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, has accused Elon Musk of preventing their children from visiting their dying great-grandmother. In a series of emotional posts on social media, Garossino claimed that Musk is withholding necessary travel documents, cancelling a planned visit to Canada. The plea comes at a time when the 93-year-old matriarch (great-grandmother of Grimes' children) is in her final stages of life.

Grimes and Musk were together for about four years before their breakup in 2022. They have three children together and are currently in a custody battle. Garossino, a columnist for Canada's National Observer, shared the family’s distress in a heartfelt plea on X (formerly Twitter) last Saturday. She began her letter to Musk with:

“Dear Elon @elonmusk, It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it,” she wrote. “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.”

Garossino stressed that her mother is eager to see her great-grandchildren, especially the youngest, whom she has never met. She wrote:

“As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now in end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

Garossino shared her mother’s excitement about the prospect of celebrating her birthday with the children: four-year-old X Æ A-Xii, two-and-a-half-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl, and the youngest, Techno "Tau" Mechanicus. However, her hopes were crushed when the visit was called off. Garossino claimed that Musk was withholding important documents needed for the visit:

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” she added. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Legal battle and questions

Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, took Musk to court in October, alleging that Musk wouldn't let her see their youngest son. Amid the parental rights dispute, Garossino questioned the whereabouts of the children while they are with their father:

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother,” the letter continued. “They were expected here in Canada.”

Garossino concluded her plea by requesting Musk to honour their agreement, return the children, and provide the necessary documents for them to visit. Emphasising the importance of these moments, she pleaded:

"Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids." She further added, “Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”