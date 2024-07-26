'I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype': Elon Musk’s daughter hits back after he claims his 'son is dead'

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly disowned her father, refuting his recent allegations. Musk had claimed that during the pandemic, he was tricked into signing documents for Wilson, who he referred to as "one of his older boys." He also controversially labelled gender-reassignment surgery as "child mutilation and sterilisation."

In a detailed response on Threads, Meta's micro-blogging platform, Wilson stated, "I disowned him, not the other way around," clarifying her position.

She also posted a screenshot of Musk’s claim that Wilson was born "gay and slightly autistic," traits he believed contributed to her gender dysphoria. Musk wrote, "I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!', as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl."

Wilson vehemently denied these assertions, stating, "This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fu**ing story."

Wilson also rejected Musk’s claims about her childhood behaviours, saying, "I was most certainly not calling them 'fabulous' because literally what the f**k. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate... I was four."

Wilson further asserted that Musk was largely absent during her upbringing. "This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this. He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously, he can't say that, so I've been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general."

Wilson also addressed her gender identity, stating, "I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously, Elon can't say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he's desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him."

Earlier this month, Musk had spoken with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, making several contentious statements about Wilson. He accused those promoting gender-affirming care of targeting children "who are far below the age of consent," and claimed that he was "tricked" into the situation. "I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Musk said, explaining that this experience spurred him to combat the "woke mind virus."

Vivian Jenna Wilson legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18, and publicly stated she does not wish to be related to Musk. Her mother, Justine Wilson, divorced Musk in 2008.