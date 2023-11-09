GoPro Hero 12 vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best camera device for your next adventure?

Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is a great camera phone but is it better than GoPro Hero 12 that has recently debuted at a starting price of Rs 45,000? I put both the camera devices to the test to find out which one is better based on their output quality, portability, price and more. In my opinion, iPhone 15 Pro Max's action mode is commendable, even though it isn't primarily designed for that purpose.

Comparing the two devices, I found that while the iPhone 15 Pro Max does a decent job for action videos, the GoPro seemed more steady, even in a low light scenario.

In terms of audio output, the iPhone's audio quality stood out even without a mic, making it a strong contender. In my opinion, carrying an expensive primary device like the iPhone 15 Pro Max for adventure shoots can be risky, while the GoPro Hero 12 is designed to be a durable adventure camera.

As for the pricing, the GoPro Hero 12's price in India can go up to Rs 60,000 with the full kit, which is nearing the territory of an iPhone 15 base model. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its computational algorithms and AI, offers excellent audio, video and photo output and comes at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999 in India. While, it might look like that GoPro looks just like its previous generations, it is received a lot more upgrades than them. The GoPro has improved significantly over the years and offers durability, build quality and ultra high-quality slow-motion video. It’s important to note that GoPro has tried to fix its biggest legacy problem by improving its battery life and overheating issues, which were common complaints with previous models. It also allows expandable memory via a new SD card. Now, it can even connect to AirPods so that you can give voice commands to the device and use the AirPods as a microphone input for crisper audio quality.

But, the inherent memory advantage of coming with an SD card is no longer exclusive to the GoPro. Now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now permits expandable memory through an SSD alongside improvements with the USB-C. Overall, the choice between the two depends on the user's specific needs and preferences. If you’re looking for a reliable one stop-shop solution for point and shoot scenarios with bucketloads of processing power, then look no further than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, if you’re an adventure junkie that doesn’t want to risk their most prized technology possession(that nearly cost you a kidney), then the GoPro Hero 12 is a safe bet. That said, there’s always a middle ground and perhaps you could purchase a standard iPhone 15 along with the GoPro Hero 12 for lesser than the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Also Read:

Tata Electronics finalises 100% stake in Wistron India to become first Indian company to make Apple iPhones

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to meet union minister Piyush Goyal next week