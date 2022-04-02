scorecardresearch
Twitter says 'working on an edit button'; why Twitterati doesn't believe it

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. (Photo: Reuters) A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Some commentators welcomed it.

Some saw it as funny.

Still, others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."

