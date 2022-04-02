Twitter says 'working on an edit button'; why Twitterati doesn't believe it

Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.
Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
Some commentators welcomed it.
Some saw it as funny.
Still, others did not.
The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."
