53 crore phone numbers of Facebook users including India leaked, key details here

In a major privacy breach, personal data of around 53.3 crores Facebook users from 106 countries have allegedly been posted online for free on low-level hacking forums.

The exposed data included details like phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and even email addresses of some users. Over 3.2 crore accounts in the US, 1.1 crores in the UK, and 60 lakh in India were exposed, as mentioned in a report in Business Insider.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the leaked data was scrapped due to a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019. A vulnerability was discovered in 2019 that allowed phone numbers of millions of users to be scraped from Facebook servers. The social media giant said that the vulnerability was patched in August 2019.

Even though the leaked data is a couple of years old, it could provide valuable information to cybercriminals, said Alon Gal, CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock who first discovered the leaked data online on Saturday.

"A database of that size containing the private information such as phone numbers of a lot of Facebook's users would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social engineering attacks or hacking attempts," said Gal to the news site.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free.



This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.



I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8  Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021

According to Gal, there is not much that Facebook could do at this point except for informing users that their data is out in the open so that users could remain vigilant in the future. He further added that Facebook users should be alert to "social engineering attacks" by people who may have obtained their phone numbers or other private data in the coming months.