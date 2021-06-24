Airtel, Jio and Vi new bulk data plans with 60 days validity Vs regular prepaid plans under Rs 500

Highlights Airtel offers a bulk daily data plan at Rs 456, Jio and Vi offer a prepaid plan at Rs 447.

Jio gives a regular prepaid plan at Rs 444 with 2GB daily data for 56 days.

Airtel and Vi give a regular prepaid plan at RS 449, however, Vi gives double data benefits.

Over the last few weeks, telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi have rolled out bulk data plans for their users. While Jio launched five such prepaid plans called freedom plans with validities starting from 15 days and going up to 365 days, Airtel and Vi launched bulk data plans with 60 days validity. While these plans do not have a daily data limit, they offer lesser data as compared to the regular prepaid plans being offered by the telecom companies. The new bulk plans do not give any data limit but offer 4 days extra validity with lesser data but no daily data limit. Here is how they compare.

Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan: The Rs 447 unlimited daily data limit prepaid plan gives 50GB data for 60 days, unlimited calls, and Jio apps.

Vi Rs 447 prepaid plan: Vi has launched a no daily data limit or bulk data plan priced at Rs 447. The plan offers 50GB data with no daily data limit plan for 60 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to Vi movies and TV. This means that users will not have a daily data limit with this plan and can use data as per their requirements.

Airtel's Rs 456 prepaid plan: This plan offers 50GB data for 60 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of data, users will be required to pay 50 paise per megabyte Re 1 per local and Rs. 1.5 per national SMS message. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, free hello tunes, Wynk music, Airtel XStream Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on Fastag.

Coming to the regular prepaid plans that are available at a similar price point, Airtel, Jio and Vi offer 2GB daily data with 56 days validity and unlimited calling. Airtel and Jio give 2GB daily data for 56 days which comes around 112GB for 56 days. Vi gives double data with its Rs 449 plan and so it gives 4GB daily data for 56 days, that is over 200GB for 56 days.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all-night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.

Looking at the above-prepaid plans, one can conclude the regular prepaid plans are more beneficial because they give way more data and users can be promised the same amount of data for 56 days. However, the new bulk plans do not give any data limit but offer 4 days extra validity with lesser data but no daily data limit.



