Airtel XStream app users can now access exclusive Tamil OTT content as telco partners with Divo movies

Airtel XStream Monday collaborated with digital media and music company Divo Movies and the app will now give its users access to exclusive Tamil content like movies, digital premieres, latest hits, and evergreen movies. Divo will be the first exclusive channel that will cater to its Kollywood users on the Airtel XStream app.

Airtel users can access the Airtel Xstream app for free on Android and iOS. It will now have a new channel within the app called, Divo Movies. Divo Movies on Airtel Xstream will be available as standalone and bundled subscriptions along with recharges. The subscriptions will be priced at Rs 30 per month.



Shahir Muneer, Founder, and Director of Divo, commenting on the partnership said, "We are glad to partner with Airtel Xstream to provide strategic content distribution of our Tamil catalogue. Currently, we have over 200 movies and we aim to add another 200 by the end of this year. This partnership with Airtel Xstream is a unique opportunity as it opens up Airtel's network and telco subscribers for us at Divo helping us reach out to more audience and also gives our content and our content partner's a new window to monetise, which otherwise is restricted by the terms or licensing of OTTs."

Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream App, said, "We're excited to partner with DIVO movies and make a plethora of premium and evergreen Tamil content available for airtel's 335 million+ subscribers. We aim to make Airtel Xstream app a hub for Indians to watch the content of all kinds and only pay for what they consume."

Airtel has earlier partnered with Wynk and Amazon to give users access to premium subscriptions to Wynk and Prime Video Mobile Edition. Airtel's Rs 78 and Rs 248 prepaid plans offer 5GB and 25GB respectively and the plans remain active till the existing validity of the plans. The plans offer a premium subscription to Wynk Music that gives ad-free music and unlimited song downloads. The Rs 78 prepaid plan offers a month subscription whereas the Rs 248 add-on plan offers a one-year subscription. The app notes that the pack is applicable for an active bundle and smart pack users.

Airtel users can also get access to a month of free Amazon Prime Video on their mobile phones given that they have access to the Airtel Thanks app. However, if you are already a member of Amazon Prime or have subscribed to it separately, you will not be able to avail of this offer or will have to create a new account to redeem the offer.



