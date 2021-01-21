Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Top deals on smartphones, laptops, headphones you shouldn't miss

Highlights It is the second day of the Amazon Republic Day sale.

The sale went live on January 20 and it will go on till January.

Amazon is offering discounts on on some of the premium smartphones including the OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, and more.

It is the second day of the Amazon Republic Day sale. The e-commerce platform is offering scores of deals on smartphones, headphones, laptops, and other electronic items. The sale went live on January 20 and it will go on till January. So buyers are left with two more days to avail discounts on some of the premium smartphones including the OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, and more.

Amazon is also offering instant discounts and other bank offers. Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select Debit and Credit Cards.

So here are some of the offers on smartphones, laptops, and headphones you shouldn't miss.

Deals on smartphones

--Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at a discount price of Rs 59,990 during Amazon sale. For the first since its release, iPhone 12 has received a price cut. The phone comes with 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display and the powerful A14 Bionic chip, the fastest ever chip in a smartphone. In the camera department, it features dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.



--OnePlus 8T 5G is available for Rs 40,499 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. The smartphone is powered by a 2.86GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865TM with an Adreno 650GPU quad-core processor. It comes with 5G connectivity, a 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, and much more. OnePlus 5T runs on Oxygen OS based Android v11 operating system. It houses a 4500 mAH lithium-polymer battery that is designed to go all day. The smartphone comes with two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB RAM.

--Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 20,999 on Amazon. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SD730G octa-core processor. With 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and an amazing first-in-class 7000mAh battery.

--Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 during Amazon sale. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ full-screen dot display that produces brilliant color. In terms of camera, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel quad-camera set up and houses a 5020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor.

Deals on Laptops

--HP Pavilion Gaming DK0268TX 15.6-inch Laptop is available at a price of Rs 59,990. It comes with up to 4 cores of pure processing power, the intel i5 - 9300H processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM.

--Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 14-inch Full HD IPS Thin and Light Laptop is available at price of Rs 57,990. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 comes with an Intel Core i5-0210U processor and a 1.6Ghz base speed. With a battery that supports up to 12.8 hours of working will allow staying connected with your loved ones for a longer period.



Deals on audio products

-- boAt Airdopes 281 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds is being sold for Rs 1699 during Amazon sale. The TWS Airdopes 281 come equipped with 6mm Titanium alloy drivers, Bluetooth v5.0. It comes with a 40mAh battery for each earbud, which provides up to 3.5 hours of playback in a single charge.

--Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds are available at a price of Rs 3999 on Amazon. It comes with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate during exercise. The earbuds deliver 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and coupled with the portable magnetic charging case, you can enjoy a total of 24 hours of music on-the-go.

--boAt Stone 200 Bluetooth speaker is available at a price of Rs 999 on Amazon. It delivers up to 8-5 hours of playtime on a single charge.