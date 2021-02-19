Android 12 developer preview released with new features, here is when you will get it

Highlights Android 12 developer preview 1 has been rolled out.

After several leaks and speculations, the Android 12 developer preview 1 has been rolled out. The developers' preview is finally available for download for the developers and early testers. The developers' preview gives a peek into what the next Android update is going to look like. The testers will test the update for bugs that can be removed in the final update. It is being reported that the Android 12 will come with a lot of new features that would improve the whole Android experience on your phone.

Android 12 has only released the developers' preview so it is still ions away from an official launch. It is only recommended for the developers and testers to download the preview. However, if you are not either of these you should refrain from downloading the Developer Previews on your main device. But if you have a spare Google Pixel smartphone that you do not use anymore, you can give the developers' preview a shot.

When will you get the Android 12 on your device?

There is information on when the Android 12 will be rolled out for the users. If we go back to the previous trends, Google had the stable version of Android 11 on September 8. So in this case too, Google can push the stable version of the Android 12 by September. It could also come a month early in August. It could also get later than September. Google could reveal the exact plan of launching the Android 12 at its Google I/O developer conference, which usually takes place in May.

Google's Pixel devices apart from the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL will get the Android 12 before most of the smartphone brands. The Google smartphones that will get the Android 12 include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 could also get the update when released.

What to expect from Android 12?

Android 12 is expected to arrive with a bunch of interesting features including the Double-tap gesture, App pairs which will let users launch two apps simultaneously, new theming system, one-handed mode, face-based auto-rotate feature, new notification UI, compatible media transcoding, and more. These features were spotted in the Android 12 developers preview. Google may or may not release some of them in the final update.