Apple gets rid of grey mouse, grey keyboard and all other grey stuff

Apple is gradually removing the Space Grey colour option for its Magic accessories in its product portfolio. The move comes after the tech major discontinued its iMac Pro earlier this year.

Apple accessories, including Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, will be the ones not to include the Space Grey colour option going forward. Listings of these accessories on Apple product pages now come with a "While supplies last" indication in small wording at the bottom, hinting at their limited availability.

The discontinuation of the Space Grey coloured accessories follows the earlier decision of Apple to discontinue the iMac Pro. iMac Pro was the only Mac available in Space Grey colour option, and Apple had designed special matching accessories for it.

Since the iMac Pro is up for sale no more, Apple will soon stop selling the accessories in that specific colour. Once the existing supplies of the Space Grey Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad are sold, these accessories will only be available in a Silver colour option.

The Magic accessories were available for stand-alone purchases since 2017 when Apple introduced the iMac Pro. The accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad, could be bought by customers wanting to match their accessories with their desktop.

Now that the Space Grey option is not available for Apple's desktop offerings, the stand-alone accessories do not make sense, and hence Apple will be discontinuing them after the current stock.

Going forward, Apple will bring in the multi-coloured accessories for its recently launched iMac that comes in seven different colour options. It is yet to be seen if the company allows stand-alone purchases of these accessories or limits them to the buyers of iMac.

As pointed out by MacRumors, if the example of iMac Pro and its matching accessories is anything to go by, the coloured accessories for the iMac may not be available for separate purchases until several months from its launch.