Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max launched: Price, specifications, and features

Apple has unveiled this year's most-anticipated gadget, the iPhone 12. But this time, there are four of them. Apple has launched the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max at today's "Hi, Speed" event held virtually. The top-class models from the lot are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These two models define what the 2020's line-up is about: high-speed 5G connectivity and the most advanced features you can get on an iPhone by far.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max do not stray too far from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively, in terms of their design. But Apple's traditional magic is there. The new iPhone 12 Pro models have subtler designs, something resembling the finish we saw on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S. The curved edges have been ditched in favour of sharper, more refined bleeding edges on the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Let us get into what these new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models have to offer:

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications:

Display: The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display measuring 6.7-inches using the same Super Retina XDR material. We have seen these displays on previous models so there are only minor updates the iPhone 12 Pro series gets on the display. The notch is still there on the display but the bezels have become smaller. The OLED display on the iPhone 12 Pro phones has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG.

Processor: Apple's A14 Bionic powers the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This chipset is touted as the world's first 5-nanometre chipset, the small size of which allowed Apple to pack more elements while taking care of the power on the high-end iPhone. Apple said it has improved the computational efficiency on the chipset. The company is also claiming its latest chipset is 50 per cent faster than the leading processors on Android phones.

RAM: Apple does not explicitly mention the RAM capacity of iPhone at the launch event but we are guessing it would be around 4GB on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Anyway, a teardown later will reveal how much RAM you are getting on these models.

Storage: Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with onboard storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. You cannot add a microSD to the iPhone model.

Rear Cameras: The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a 12-megapixel F1.6 primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Apple says its main camera has the fastest aperture in an iPhone by far. Apple has improved low light photography on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the "best camera ever" including a new LiDAR sensor.

Front Camera: Apple has packed a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera on the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has not detailed much about this camera

Developing story...