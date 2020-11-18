Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini can resist fire for about 1 minute

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini are brave enough to stand flame.

Both iPhone models endured the flame next to them for over 50 seconds.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini also passed scratch and bend tests.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini sit at extreme corners of this year's 5G lineup. But despite having a large price gap between them, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini have the same core elements that make them stronger than the last-generation devices. Famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything has performed different durability tests on the two iPhone models. These tests also include the flame test that is a part of the standard the YouTuber has set to determine how strong a device is. And I am glad to report that the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are shockingly immune to a flame for about a minute.

In the latest video posted by JerryRigEverything, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini were put to test when a lighter flame was introduced next to their displays. Surprisingly, none of these devices showed any flick or possible damage from the flame for over 50 seconds, denoting that Apple has radically changed how its iPhones have been manufactured this time. Such a level of resistance against flame is laudable and goes against the notion that iPhone screens are brittle. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini did not suffer any burning of pixels when the flame was near to their displays, which is because of the new material.

Apple has used ceramic crystals with the glass material to build the displays for this year's iPhone lineup. This technology is called Ceramic Shield that protects the display from shattering way too easily unlike how it happened with previous-generation iPhone models. "By controlling the type of crystals and degree of crystallinity, we developed an exclusive formula that maximizes the toughness of the ceramic while remaining optically clear. This was the breakthrough that made Ceramic Shield ideally suited for the display," Apple has noted about its Ceramic Shield technology that uses nanoscale ceramic crystals.

These nanoscale ceramic crystals, according to JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson, are providing insulation to the glass material, which could have otherwise responded adversely to a flame next to it. The ceramic uses inorganic fibres that are not flammable and can maintain their physical strength for a long time at very high temperatures. Apple has structured the material for the displays on iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini to include these nanoscale crystals in a way that they repel any impact that a flame might cause.

Besides, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini can also endure attacks from pointed objects to a level higher than the previous-generation iPhone models could. The scratch test performed by JerryRigEverything on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini revealed that these two can withstand scratches up to level 6 on Mohs scale. At level 7, the scratches become visible, although not too intense, thanks to the Ceramic Shield protection on the display.

Both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini also passed the bend test with flying colours. The two phones do not bend easily even with all the force Nelson applied on the surfaces. This shows that Apple has paid good attention to the build quality of the two iPhone models. The iPhone 12 Pro Max uses a stainless steel frame while the iPhone 12 mini comes with an aluminium frame all around. Despite the change in the material, both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have come out stouter than their older counterparts were.

The iPhone 12 mini sells for Rs 69,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,29,900 in India for their base variants.