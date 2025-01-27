India-Indonesia to collaborate in AI space to drive innovation, economic growth

In a government-to-government (G2G) initiative between India and Indonesia, AIonOS and Indosat entered into a large-scale AI-focused partnership between the two nations for shared commitment to leverage the power of AI to drive innovation, economic growth, and sociocultural transformation.

The collaboration signed Monday aims to create transformative solutions, especially in areas like tourism, knowledge economy, and sustainable agriculture, driving innovations that can reshape the Indonesia's digital economy and strengthen its global competitiveness.

AIonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group, is dedicated to transforming businesses into AI-led enterprises and Indosat is Indonesia’s leading telecommunications provider empowering people of Indonesia.

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AIonOS, said, “This collaboration is a watershed moment for India and a vital step towards a ‘AI-for-all’ ecosystem. It represents a vision to unlock Indonesia’s potential through AI. As an enabler and accelerator of progress, this positions India to build an enterprise-scale AI platform and unlock industry-wide adoption globally.”

The partnership also sets a benchmark for international tech diplomacy and showcases how cross-border collaboration can drive shared prosperity.

With focus on tourism, skills development, and food security, the partnership highlights AI’s potential to drive innovation, address critical challenges and create meaningful economic impact.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, “This partnership highlights the transformative power of AI in addressing real-world economic and societal challenges. By focusing on key sectors like talent development, food security, and tourism, this initiative aims to support Indonesia's Golden Vision 2045 through technological advancement."

