Raksha Bandhan 2026: 6 ChatGPT Image prompts to turn sibling memories into personalised gifts

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

1. Create a sibling award poster

Give your sibling a title that actually fits them, such as “Champion Food Stealer” or “Family Secret Keeper”.

ChatGPT Prompt: Create a premium-looking Raksha Bandhan award poster for my sibling titled (Family secret keeper/Champion food stealer) using the uploaded photograph as the identity reference. Make it affectionate, humorous and celebratory, with subtle festive elements such as rakhis, mithai and marigolds.

2. Turn your story into a movie poster

Transform you and your sibling into lead characters in an Indian movie titled after your relationship.

Prompt ChatGPT: Transform my sibling and me into the lead characters of an Indian movie poster titled (Our Sibling Story). Preserve our facial features and capture our playful rivalry and strong bond through expressive poses. Add cinematic lighting and festive colours, making it dramatic, funny and warm rather than overly sentimental.

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3. Become a superhero duo

ChatGPT Prompt: Using our uploaded photograph, reimagine us as a sibling superhero duo. Create costumes inspired by our personalities: (describe each sibling). Show us protecting each other in a vibrant cinematic scene. Incorporate the rakhi subtly into the costume or visual design.

Must Read: Dyson, Philips hair-care gifts to upgrade your sibling’s daily routine this Rakshabandhan

4. Make your argument a comic

Turn your most repeated fight-whether over the remote, clothes or the last piece of food-into a colourful four-panel comic that ends with a Raksha Bandhan truce.

ChatGPT Prompt: Create a colourful four-panel comic using our uploaded photographs as identity references. Show us arguing over [common argument], secretly helping each other, sharing (favourite food) and celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. Keep the humour affectionate, expressive and distinctly sibling-like.

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5. Create a long-distance Rakhi postcard

For siblings in different cities or countries, ask ChatGPT to combine both locations into one split-scene postcard, connected by a symbolic rakhi thread.

ChatGPT Prompt: My sibling and I are celebrating Raksha Bandhan from (City 1) and (City 2). Use our uploaded photographs to create one warm split-scene Raksha Bandhan postcard connecting both locations. Keep our faces natural, include visual details associated with each city, and show a symbolic rakhi thread travelling between the two scenes.

6. Imagine Raksha Bandhan 40 years later

The arguments may change, but the jokes and teasing stay the same. Imagine the same siblings, the same Rakhi ritual and the same family stories-four decades later.

ChatGPT Prompt: Reimagine my sibling and me celebrating Raksha Bandhan 40 years in the future. Age us naturally while preserving our facial features and sibling dynamic. Place us in a warm, imaginative Indian setting that blends the future with traditional details such as a rakhi, thali, mithai and old family photographs. Make it heartfelt, joyful and visually striking.