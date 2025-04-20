Saying 'please' to ChatGPT isn't free: Your ‘thank you’ costs a 'fortune', but Sam Altman isn’t complaining

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed an unexpected cost associated with using ChatGPT: politeness. According to Altman, the social courtesies many users extend to the AI, such as saying 'please' and 'thank you,' contribute to tens of millions of dollars in electricity costs.

The computational effort required for these polite exchanges is significant, leading to increased energy consumption in the data centres that power the AI. Altman has acknowledged these costs, viewing them as part of OpenAI's mission to make AI interactions feel more natural and intuitive.

Politeness in AI interactions might seem trivial, but it highlights the environmental impact of AI's growing usage. Altman's remarks have brought attention to the substantial energy demands of maintaining global server networks, as every interaction, polite or otherwise, adds to the workload of these energy-hungry data centres.

tens of millions of dollars well spent--you never know — Sam Altman (@sama) April 16, 2025

For premium users of ChatGPT, politeness might even translate into higher costs, as they are billed based on word count.

Despite AI not being sentient, the phenomenon of users exercising politeness is widespread. A survey found that 67% of Americans are polite to AI assistants, with many believing it's simply 'the right thing to do.' This reflects a cultural shift where AI tools have become an integral part of daily life, encouraging users to treat them as polite conversational partners.

Beyond being a social courtesy, some AI design experts suggest that politeness can enhance AI interactions. By fostering more respectful and collaborative outputs, polite exchanges may contribute to a more engaging user experience. Microsoft WorkLab notes that using polite language sets a tone for AI responses, potentially leading to more professional and detailed interactions.

Amidst these discussions, Altman's comments have also sparked humorous and paranoid reactions on social media. Users have jokingly referenced the potential long-term benefits of politeness, with one quipping, "That's a small price to pay to feel safe, when the apocalypse comes."

ChatGPT's usage is expanding rapidly, with estimates indicating about 800 million weekly active users, nearly 10% of the global population. The widespread adoption highlights the significant environmental footprint of AI tools and the importance of considering their impact. The conversation around AI's environmental costs is likely to continue as these tools become more deeply embedded in society.

Altman's light-hearted response to the financial costs of politeness underscores his view of these expenses as "tens of millions of dollars well spent." It reflects a broader acceptance that making AI feel intuitive and human-like comes with inherent costs, both financial and environmental. As AI continues to evolve, the balance between user experience and sustainability will remain a critical consideration.