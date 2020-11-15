BSNL is giving away free SIM cards for limited period

Highlights BSNL is giving away a free SIM card to new customers.

To get a free BSNL SIM card, customers need to get Rs 100 FRC done.

New customers can visit any nearest BSNL retail store to avail the offer.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) keeps bringing new subscription plans, or exciting deals and offers, for users. In a recent attempt to draw the attention of people, the company is giving away a free SIM card. Of course, with terms and conditions applied.

The government-owned telecommunications services company BSNL charges Rs 20 for every new SIM card. Similar to any private telecom companies, BSNL too asks for money if a user needs a SIM card. But as a promotional offer, the company has decided to give it away for free when a user makes a First Recharge (FRC) of a minimum of Rs 100. First noted by Telecom Talk, this is the condition put up by BSNL to be eligible for the free SIM card offer.

Kindly note, BSNL free SIM card offer comes for a limited period, that is, from November 14, 2020, to November 28, 2020. The promotional offer is valid for 15 days. Once the free SIM card offer ends, users will again have to pay Rs 20 to obtain a new SIM card from BSNL.

BSNL free SIM card offer is valid across all the telecom operations where the company is operating. In fact, BSNL could soon become a pan-India operator as MTNL's license is expiring in January 2021 reportedly. As per a report from Business Standard, BSNL could soon start offering mobile services in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

For the unversed, BSNL operates in 20 telecom circles, whereas MTNL operates in Delhi and Mumbai circles for now. It is said that MTNL's license is expiring in early 2021. Thus, it is expected that BSNL could take over the other two circles to become a pan-India operator.

How to get BSNL free SIM card

In order to avail the BSNL free SIM card offer, customers can visit any nearest BSNL retail store. There, customers can get the connection along with the SIM card and can also get the FRC done for Rs 100 which is mandatory as part of the offer. BSNL has a variety of FRC plans which can be obtained at the time of choosing the connection.

In other news, we recently reported, BSNL has launched a new broadband plan at Rs 599. BSNL Fiber Basic Plus plan offers 60Mbps speeds up to 3300GB, unlimited data benefits, 24 hours of unlimited calling and more.