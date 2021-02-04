BSNL revises Rs 199 postpaid plan, will give unlimited calls without FUP limit

Highlights BSNL has revised its Rs 199 postpaid plan to drop FUP limit.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had announced that it would drop the fair usage policy (FUP) limit and make unlimited calls available for plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits from January 10, 2021. Previously, customers were charged at the base tariff plan post the FUP limit was reached. However, it was not clear if BSNL was removing the post FUP charges for the Rs 199 postpaid plan as well. Now, according to a report, BSNL has revised the benefits of the Rs 199 postpaid plan.

BSNL's Rs 199 postpaid plan offers 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Previously, this plan offered calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day. After the revision, users can access unlimited on-net and off-net calling, that is, from BSNL to any domestic network.

BSNL also rolled out a new special tariff voucher (STV) worth Rs 398 that gives access to unlimited calling with no FUP limit and unlimited data benefits. The prepaid voucher also offers free 100 SMS with 30-day validity. The Free SMS per day will be applicable in home and national roaming including the MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai.

Reliance Jio, too, removed the FUP limit on all domestic calls and made them free from 2021 following TRAI's move. Jio, however, was giving users complementary data in compensation to the tariff charged for post FUP calls. Jio had noted that for every Rs 10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, an additional complimentary 1 GB data would be credited to the customer account. Jio also offers a postpaid plan at Rs 199. This plan offers 25GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

In related news, BSNL has partnered with YuppTV, a leading global OTT platform, to launch a new-age, tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform YuppTV Scope. BSNL noted that YuppTV scope offers users a single subscription to premium OTT apps like ZEE5, Voot Select & YuppTV- aggregator of live tv channels and saves the task of accessing and managing multiple apps. YuppTV Scope can be accessed from device types including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players. Users can also carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and also request content of their choice while watching live TV.