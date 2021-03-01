BSNL Rs 399 new broadband plan gives 200GB high-speed data, what Jio offers at the same price

Highlights BSNL recently introduced a broadband plan at Rs 399 that gives 200GB high-speed data at 10Mbps.

Jio and Excitel also offer a basic broadband plan at Rs 399.

BSNL is also giving a 4G enabled SIM with a plan voucher of Rs 75 in select circles.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new broadband plans according to an online report. The plans are priced starting at Rs 299. The telco has also reportedly introduced broadband plans at Rs 399 and Rs 555. BSNL's Rs 299 broadband, also called the 100GB CUL offers 100GB of high-speed data at 10Mbps after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. However, this plan will only be available for a promotional period of six months after which users will have to switch to the Rs 399 broadband plan.

BSNL has also rolled out a broadband plan at Rs 555 that comes with 500GB of data at 10Mbps speed. Post exhausting the data, the speed of the internet will be reduced to 2Mbps. The Rs 299 and Rs 555 plans can be bought by new and existing users. New subscribers getting the Rs 299 and Rs 399 broadband plans will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 500. The broadband plans come with a free subscription to Yupp TV. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

Now, Jio offers a broadband plan at the same price, and here is what the benefits of the two plans look like. BSNL is also giving free 4G-enabled SIM cards with Plan Voucher priced at Rs 75 to its new broadband and landline customers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala telecom circles and the offer is valid till March 31, 2021.

BSNL Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan also called the 200GB CUL gives 200GB high-speed data at 10Mbps. Once the limit is exhausted, the speed will reduce to 2mbps.

Jio's Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan from Jio gives unlimited internet at 30 Mbps and unlimited calling. However, there are no OTT benefits with this plan.

Excitel also gives broadband plans for Rs 399 a month given that users buy an annual subscription. For one-year validity, Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed Rs 399 a month which comes to Rs 4788 for a year

Airtel has broadband plans starting at Rs 499. The Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M, and Ultra.

BSNL had announced a range of broadband plans in October 2020 starting at Rs 449. These plans are promotional and will be available till April 3, 2021. The most basic broadband plans from this range starts at Rs 449. The promotional plans are priced at Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499.

The Rs 449 broadband plan also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India. This plan is available in all the telecom circles as a welcome offer for new customers.