BSNL Rs 777 FTTH plan with 500GB data and up to 100 Mbps speed available on regular basis to all users

Highlights BSNL Rs 777 FTTH plan offers 500GB data with up to 100 Mbps download speed for a months validity.

This FTTH plan offers 500GB data with up to 100 Mbps download speed for a months validity. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calling to any network across the country.

BSNL has also revised the Fiber Basic plan priced at Rs 449. The entry-level broadband plan from BSNL offers 30Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB to users.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its Rs 777 Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) plan to all users in India. Previously, this plan was launched as a promotional offer but now it is available to users across India on a regular basis except for Andaman, Nicobar and Gujarat circles. Let us have a look at the Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan in detail.

BSNL FTTH Rs 777 plan: This plan is available in all circles of India except for Andaman, Nicobar and Gujarat circles. This FTTH plan offers 500GB of data with up to 100 Mbps download speed for a month's validity. The plan comes with unlimited local and STD calling to any network across the country. Users are required to pay a security deposit for one month to avail of this plan.

The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. BSNL has also decided to withdraw the following plans from Gujarat circle -- 50GB CUL, 120GB CUL and 500GB CUL. However, all the newly launched broadband plans will be available in Gujarat circle. These include Fiber Basic 449, Fiber Basic Plus 599, Fiber Value 799, Fiber Premium 999 and Fiber Ultra 1499 will be available for subscription. BSNL made the Bharat Fibre plans available in select cities from October 1. The plans are available for a promotional period for 90 days in select cities where challenges from competitors exist. However, BSNL is likely to regularise these plans. These plans come with data, OTT and calling benefits.

Additionally, BSNL will withdraw the 500GB CUL CS353 from Kerala.

BSNL has also revised the Fiber Basic plan priced at Rs 449. BSNL Fiber Basic plan will be available across all the circles except Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The entry-level broadband plan from BSNL offers 30Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB to users.

BSNL recently announced a broadband plan at Rs 599 with 60Mbps download speed and 3300GB usage. The newly launched Fiber Basic Plus plan priced at Rs 599 called the Fiber Basic Plus plan offers 60Mbps speeds up to 3300GB. The plan comes with unlimited data benefits for users. After the users exhaust the monthly FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps.