BSNL starts 4G services in Chhattisgarh, Vi migrates to 4G spectrum in Gujarat

Highlights BSNL has started providing 4G service in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, 12 companies have purchased the Expression of Interest document, issued by BSNL.

The document asserts that the core for the source code of the software has to be indigenous.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started providing 4G service in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chhattisgarh. The telco is likely to expand its 4G service to the rest of the state and eventually plans to do so all over India. In early 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allotted BSNL fresh Pan India liberalised spectrum. The DoT released the notice inviting applications (NIA) for Spectrum Auction 2021 which will be held in March.

The development was tweeted by the BSNL Chhattisgarh account and first reported by Telecom Talk. Sources told Financial Express that 12 companies have purchased the expression of interest (EoI) document, issued by BSNL. The Indian companies include Tejas Network, ITI, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sterlite Technologies and HFCL. Global companies including Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Nokia and Mavenir Systems have also purchased the document which reportedly asserts that the core for the source code of the software has to be indigenous.

As per the document, the core shall be Indian and the IPR or licence, copyright for the source code of the software should be owned by an Indian company, and it must have unrestricted, irrevocable access and licence to modify the source code and provide software support for all future versions of the software. The global firms can bid for radio networks like base tower stations (BTS) and need to deposit their source code in an escrow account.



The auction process will include the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. DoT has put 2251.25 MHz spectrum with a total valuation of Rs 3,92,332.70 crores to auction. BSNL has been allotted an additional block of 5 MHz in the 2100 MHz band in 20 telecom circles, including Mumbai but excluding Delhi and Rajasthan. It has been allotted a 5 MHz block in the 850 MHz band in Rajasthan and a 10 MHz block in the 1800 MHz band in Delhi circle with a 20 years validity up to 2040, Only Tech reported.

Further, Vodafone Idea, which was freshly rebranded as Vi announced that it has successfully re-farmed the 3G spectrum to 4G across 11 cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi enhancing Giganet 4G capacities in these areas. It has already finished the refarming process in Mumbai and Delhi.



