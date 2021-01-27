FAU-G vs PUBG: What is the Difference between FAU-G Game and PUBG

Highlights FAU-G was launched on January 26 in India.

FAU-G was seen as an alternate to PUBG.

Major differences between the two games.

The last 12 months have been all about waiting wait for the pandemic to end, wait to return to our offices and wait for FAU-G or PUBG Mobile to arrive on smartphones. At least one of them, FAU-G, was finally launched on Tuesday. Leading up to the launch, there have been several comparisons between the two titles. And, for very obvious reasons. To begin with, FAU-G was announced days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India and has been perceived as an alternate, if not a rival.

The developers of the game nCore came out and clarified that FAU-G is not a direct competitor to PUBG but the resemblance in the name cannot be overlooked. But, the similarities end right there. Everything else is different. Here is a look at the major differences between the two games.

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Game Modes

As soon as you open FAU-G, you realise it's a totally different game thanks to the modes on offer. PUBG was an out and out battle royale games and one of the reasons behind its success was how the entire experience was designed and the elements that were used. It allowed users to enter the arena individually, in teams of two or four. The rest of the game depended on the actions you take.

On the other hand, FAU-G lists three different modes 'Tales from The Galwan Valley', 'Team Deathmatch' and 'Free for All'. Out of these, only the first is available for play right now and is a single-person campaign mode that takes you through a pre-defined storyline. This restricts your gaming experience in many ways. The 'Free for All' mode is what could be FAU-G's battle royale offering but there is no word on when it can arrive.

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Gameplay

The character in the campaign mode of FAU-G primarily engages in hand-to-hand combat to take down enemies but at times, also uses weapons such as spiked bats, axes, etc. Since the forces are not allowed to use guns in the Galwan valley due to an agreement between India and China, the game also doesn't feature them. However, there is a single button to unleash attacks. So, you can't command the character to use fists or kick the opponent. Everything happens on its own. There are no special moves either and the animations are automatically decided too.

Sadly, the movement is also uni-directional with no option to crouch or jump or sprint. In fact, the character cannot hide or plan strategic attacks on the opponents.

Meanwhile, PUBG offered a lot of different ways to engage in combat. The players were allowed to choose from a range of weapons that too from different categories including guns, knife, bombs etc. The action sequences were polished. The users could hide inside houses, behind rocks or on top of towers to sight and kill the enemy. PUBG also explored different locations while entire story of FAU-G is planned within the Galwan valley.

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Sound

One of the key differences between the two games, at least at this point, is the way you could engage with other users. PUBG allowed users to talk to their teammates over internet and plan more strategic attacks while FAU-G doesn't have that option. In fact, the background score and dialogues used in the game are really poor and annoying at times.

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: Availability

An area where FAU-G takes advantage over PUBG is availability. Like it or not, the game is at least available for download in India now while the chances of a PUBG comeback are decreasing with each passing day. This gives the developers a window to work on the already available features and even launch new modes with better gameplay.