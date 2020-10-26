Google Pay removed from Apple App Store, reason not clear yet

Highlights Google Pay is no longer available for download on Apple App Store.

In a shocking turn of events, Google Pay is no longer available for download on Apple App Store. The app is no longer visible on the app store and users are greeted with Paytm, PhonePe on searching the app on the app store. However, this is not the first time something like this is happening, Paytm too was taken down from Google Play Store a few weeks ago.

As per Google, the app has been taken down from the App Store to fix an issue. The issue was only spotted on the iOS version of the app, it does not concern the Android users in any way.

"A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologize for the inconvenience to our users," A Google spokesperson told Gadgets 360 in a statement.

The spokesperson told that once the issue is fixed, users will get an updated version of Google Pay on the App Store.

When you search for Google Pay on App Store, you get every other option such as PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM but not Google Pay. However, if you still have the app you can use it to make payments and receive money. The app is available on Google Play Store.

(This is a developing story)