GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999

Indian wearables brand GOQii has now launched a smartwatch-cum-fitness bands for kids. The company has launched the Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids. The watch would help in keeping a real-time track of variation in blood oxygen levels, heart rate and temperature levels of children. The second wave of COVID is deadlier than the first and is affecting the children as well. Researchers and scientists have already warned about the third wave which can affect the kids. Meanwhile, having a watch that tracks the vitals of children looks like a good tool to own.

Talking about the new smartwatch for kids, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii Smart Healthcare said, "The pandemic has been really challenging mainly for children as their way of life has been altered in more ways than one. In addition, the third wave is being predicted to severely affect kids, hence we took a step forward to launch a service specially designed to keep the vitals of kids in check. It will help with prompt diagnosis resulting in timely treatment while also monitoring other health related aspects like kids' health goals, online paediatrician consultations and kids' workout sessions. With a view to provide holistic benefits for kids' health and wellness, we are also happy to announce our partnership with Sri Sri Tattva where kids' immunity boosting products along with nutrition options for the whole family will be made available on GOQii Store"



GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch: Price and availability

The GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs 4999. The watch will be available for purchase from the GOQii App, and it is also available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The watch has been launched in interesting and attractive colour options suited for kids.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch: Specifications

The smartwatch comes with a temperature sensor and SpO2 tracker which are extremely important in COVID times. Parents will be able to keep a check on the health of their kids via the GOQii mobile app. They also get in touch with the health coaches available on the GOQII app. Apart from that, the watch is equipped with children-specific activity modes.

Some features of the smartwatch include Continuous body temperature monitoring, Continuous HR (heart rate) monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SPo2) level measurement, Sleep Tracking, 18 exercise modes and more.