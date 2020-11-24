Govt bans 43 more apps citing national security, CamCard, Alipay and list of other banned apps here

Highlights The government has banned over 40 apps in the latest blow to Chinese apps.

These apps include Alipay and Snack Video that are available on app marketplaces.

The MeitY has said it has blocked these apps over security concerns.

The Indian government on Tuesday released a new list of apps that it wants blocked under the IT Act. These apps join hundreds of other apps that were previously banned by the government over security fears. Besides, the common thing between all of these apps is their Chinese belongingness, which the government has expressed concerns over.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. The MeitY has issued the order for blocking the access to these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

List of apps that have been blocked for access in India today's order includes the following apps:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II