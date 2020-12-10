iPhone 12 at best prices in India? Look at Apple Trade In offer, here is how it works

Highlights
- Apple allows for discounts using Trade-in on purchase of new iPhones.
- iPhone models as old as iPhone 11 Pro Max can be traded in.
- Samsung and OnePlus phones are also eligible for Apple Trade-in.
Apple iPhone 12 series is available to buy in India. But, obviously, the new iPhone models are exorbitantly priced, making them out of reach for many. I mean the smallest model in the series, both literally and figuratively, the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 69,900, which is monumentally higher than most premium-range Android phones in India. But when Apple launched its online store in India, it brought the Trade-in option for iPhone buyers. This option essentially brings down the cost of the new iPhone equal to the money associated with the trade-in of an old phone.
Before I begin with the trade-in process, you need to understand this one important thing because otherwise, Trade-in will not be of much help to you. Apple's Trade-in option is available on its online store, which is why you need to check if Apple delivers to your location before going for this option. If your location is not serviceable, you cannot enjoy the Trade-in benefits on your next iPhone purchase. Although, you have other means, such as Cashify, Flipkart, and Amazon, for device exchange discounts. There are bank discounts on these websites, as well, so you might end up getting a similar discount.
Anyway, the Apple Trade-in option is still useful and here is how it works. I will mention the final prices of each iPhone after maximum Trade-in value later.
How Apple Trade-in works
On the Apple website, go to the iPhone section and choose the one you want to buy. There is a Buy button available next to the listing. Click on it and you will be taken to Apple's online store. Here is when you will see the trade-in option.
On each listing of iPhone 12 series models, Apple has specified the maximum amount you can get in exchange for your old device. Now, Apple is accepting a variety of models, including its own older iPhone models. You just click on Yes when the website asks you if you want to trade-in an old phone. You are now needed to enter your pincode to check if your area is covered. In case you have an iPhone to trade-in, select Yes, followed by entering the Serial number of your iPhone. Apple will automatically show the details of your iPhone model along with its storage. You need to confirm if there are no damages on your old iPhone, which is also the condition for trade-in. If your iPhone has any major damages, it will not be eligible for trade-in. But if it is all good, you can finally see the value of your iPhone.
The list below shows the estimated trade-in value for each eligible iPhone model:
iPhone 11 Pro Max -- Up to Rs 63,000
iPhone 11 Pro -- Up to Rs 60,000
iPhone 11 -- Up to Rs 37,000
iPhone XS Max -- Up to Rs 35,000
iPhone XS -- Up to Rs 34,000
iPhone XR -- Up to Rs 24,000
iPhone X -- Up to Rs 28,000
iPhone 8 Plus -- Up to Rs 21,000
iPhone 8 -- Up to Rs 17,000
iPhone 7 Plus -- Up to Rs 17,000
iPhone 7 -- Up to Rs 12,000
iPhone 6s Plus -- Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 6s -- Up to Rs 8,000
iPhone 6 Plus -- Up to Rs 8,000
iPhone 6 -- Up to Rs 6,000
iPhone SE (1st Generation) -- Up to Rs 5,000
iPhone 5s -- Up to Rs 3,000
In case you have an Android phone, there are only select ones eligible for the trade-in option. The list includes only Samsung and OnePlus phones for now. The list below shows the eligible devices:
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus -- Up to Rs 29,765
Samsung Galaxy S10e -- Up to Rs 19,650
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus -- Up to Rs 36,230
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 -- Up to Rs 27,175
Samsung Galaxy S9 -- Up to Rs 13,140
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus -- Up to Rs 13,020
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 -- Up to Rs 18,395
Samsung Galaxy A51 -- Up to Rs 11,545
Samsung Galaxy A71 -- Up to Rs 13,975
Samsung Galaxy A70 -- Up to Rs 9,710
Samsung Galaxy A70s -- Up to Rs 10,565
Samsung Galaxy A80 -- Up to Rs 11,310
OnePlus 7 -- Up to Rs 15,655
OnePlus 7T -- Up to Rs 19,170
OnePlus 6T -- Up to Rs 14,850
OnePlus 6 -- Up to Rs 12,270
These are estimated values, which means when you enter the details of the device you want to trade-in on the website, Apple will show you the final amount on the website. After you are done, Apple applies the discount instantly, asking you to pay the revised price when you check out with the brand-new iPhone model.
The Apple Trade-in is similar to how services such as Cashify work. Your old phone that is to be traded in will be picked at the same time you new iPhone gets delivered to you. The person will check the device and verify if the information you furnished earlier depicts the smartphone you are exchanging. In case of any discrepancy, you will be needed to pay up the entire amount of trade-in using various payment methods. Your device will not be collected. Alternatively, you can deny the delivery of the new iPhone and the courier will return it. On informing Apple, your refund will be issued to your payment method.
Apple iPhone 12 prices after Trade-in
After the trade-in is applied, here is what new iPhone 12 series models will cost you:
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 - up to Rs 22,000 discount
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - up to Rs 34,000 off
After the discount, the iPhone 12 mini will start at Rs 47,900, the iPhone 12 will start at Rs 57,900, the iPhone 12 Pro will start at Rs 85,900, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost a starting price of Rs 95,900. These are much less than the original prices of each model wherein the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 69,900, the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, and finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900. These prices are applicable only on the Apple online store.