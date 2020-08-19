iPhone 12 will be Made in India as Apple supplier hires 10,000 local employees for production

Highlights Apple manufacturer Wistron will hire 10,000 employees for the local production of iPhone 12.

The company has already hired 2000 employees and will function from its plant in Narasapura in Karnataka.

The local production of iPhone SE is also slated to begin at the end of this year.

Wistron, Apple's Taiwanese manufacturer, has started the hiring processes for the local production of iPhone 12 components in India. The Made in India iPhone 12 will be out by the middle of next year, a report by Business Standard stated. Wistron has planned to invest over 2,900 crores in India to ramp up the efforts for the local production of iPhone.

The setup for iPhone production at the Narasapura plant is located in Kolar district, about 70 km from Bengaluru, New Indian Express noted. Wistron was allotted 43 acres by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) when it announced its plans for production in 2017. As per the report, the manufacturing company at Kolar is supposed to generate 10,000 jobs. Wistron has already hired 2,000 locals.

Sources familiar with the matter told the New Indian Express that the hiring will take place in a phased manner. As of now, walk-in interviews of diploma graduates are being conducted. More interviews with experienced people, as well as freshers, will be held soon. Wistron has started trial production and by September it will start the commercial production of iPhones in Kolar.

It is not clear which product will be assembled in the manufacturing unit. However, reports in the past have stated that Wistron's manufacturing units at its new plant in southern India will assemble printed circuit boards (PCBs) for iPhones.

PCB is a bed for key components such as processors, memory, and wireless chipsets that are the heart of an electronic device. Once assembled or populated with components, PCBs account for about half the cost of a smartphone, Reuters noted.

The local production of iPhones will save on the 22 per cent import taxes and create new job opportunities for the locals in India. The iPhone 12 will be the seventh iPhone model to be manufactured in India, giving a boost to the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Apple has so far produced a number of iPhone models locally including the iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11. The local production of iPhone SE (second generation) is also slated to begin shortly.

Last month, Wistron's rival Foxconn started producing iPhone 11 at its Chennai plant. It was the first time Apple manufactured a top-of-the-line model in India. After the beginning production of the iPhone 11 in India, Apple is looking at the local production of iPhone 12 and assembly of iPhone SE (second generation) models. iPhone 12 is slated to release sometime in October.

Apple, which still makes most of its iPhones in China, has gradually moved to expand production in other countries like Washington and Beijing as per a report by Reuters.