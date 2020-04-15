iPhone SE 2020 launched: Key specs, top features, India price, everything you need to know

Highlights The iPhone SE 2020 has a familiar design and looks like the iPhone 8

The new iPhone SE will sell in India at the starting price of Rs 42,500

The iPhone SE 2020 brings back Touch ID to the iPhone. It is powered by A13 Bionic chip

For long rumours floated. Today the new iPhone has been launched. Apple is calling its latest iPhone, which is a more affordable iPhone though not that much in India, simply the iPhone SE. There is a fine-print somewhere that calls it "2nd-generation" but otherwise it is just the iPhone SE and not iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2. But what's in the name? In This case, nothing significant. What matters more is the phone.

We will take a closer look at the iPhone SE 2020 in the coming days and weeks, but before that here is a quick summary of the key specifications of the iPhone SE. Also, we talk about some of its top features, the India price of the iPhone SE 2020 and when it is going on sale.

iPhone SE 2020 specs

Processor: The iPhone SE 2020 uses Apple's own A13 Bionic processor. This is the same processor that is inside the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11. That means the iPhone SE is going to be a very fast phone.

RAM: Details not available at the moment but we suspect that the iPhone SE will have at least 2GB RAM.

Internal storage: There are three variants of the iPhone SE: The base variant with 64GB storage, then there is one with 128GB storage and finally there is the variant with 256GB storage.

Screen: The iPhone SE sports 4.7-inch screen with resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels

Rear camera: The iPhone SE has single rear camera, likely the same one that is also in the iPhone 11. This camera uses a 12-megapixel sensor paired with F1.8 lens.

Front camera: The iPhone SE has a 7-megapixel front camera with F2.2 lens.

Software: iOS 13

Battery: Battery capacity not specified by Apple but the battery life is around 13 hours of video playback, which should be good enough for day-long use.

iPhone SE 2020: Special features

-- Apple hints that the A13 Bionic processor should give users performance similar to what the iPhone 11 series phones can provide.

-- The iPhone SE comes in three colours  black, white and (PRODUCT) RED.

-- The iPhone SE brings back Touch ID with the fingerprint sensor sitting below screen.

-- The iPhone SE uses aluminium and glass body. Basically, it is the same design that the iPhone 8 had so if you liked that you will like the iPhone SE design.

-- The iPhone SE is water and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

-- The phone's 4.7-inch screen supports True Tone feature.

-- The iPhone SE 2020 supports wireless charging as well as fast charging.

-- The rear camera can record 4K 60FPS videos.

How to buy the iPhone SE in India: While the iPhone SE has been launched in India, currently due to coronavirus-related lockdown, it will not be possible for you to buy it. You will be able to buy it only after lockdown lifts and markets open.

iPhone SE 2020 India price: The price of the iPhone SE in India starts from Rs 42,500. Globally, the price starts from $399.