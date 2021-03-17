JioPages is now available on Android TV, supports 8 Indian languages

Highlights JioPages has been made available for Android TV users through the Google Play Store.

JioPages has been made available for Android TV users through the Google Play Store. The company announced that earlier the Jio Browser was only available on TV through the Jio set-top box but now it can be downloaded from the Google Play store on Android TV.

Jio in a statement said that the browser "is made in India browser that's exclusively designed for TV screens.Provides an enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page load, efficient media streaming and encrypted connection."

The browser supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising news feeds according to their preferred language. The web page can also be accessed in incognito mode which would let the user enable private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system.

JioPage has a dedicated video section that has over 10,000 videos in over 20 categories including music, kids, lifestyle, news, and others. The feature can be accessed on Android TV.



The company had launched JioPages last year with scores of new features. Jio said that the new browser focuses on data privacy and gives control to users of their information. "While keeping privacy at the core of the browser, JioPages provides superior performance when compared to its peers. It is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, it provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support, and encrypted connection," the company had said in a statement.

Users will get an option to change the look of their home screen. This means that users can choose from a variety of background themes to enhance their browsing experience. They will also get an option to switch to dark mode to save themselves from eye trouble. The JioPages browser will let users personalize the content in terms of language, topic, and region. Along with this, JioPages will send notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.