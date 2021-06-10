Joe Biden revokes TikTok ban in US, signs new executive order to protect US information

Highlights US President Joe Biden will not ban TikTok in the United States, at least not immediately.

Biden has revoked the ban imposed on TikTok and WeChat by the Donald Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump had signed a series of executive orders to block apps that are owned by Chinese companies

US President Joe Biden will not ban TikTok in the United States, at least not immediately. Biden has revoked the ban imposed on TikTok and WeChat by the Donald Trump administration. He has now signed a fresh executive order to shield US information and communications technology from threats that also involves the ones from China.

"Today, President Biden signed an Executive Order (E.O.) to further address the ongoing national emergency declared in E.O. 13873 of May 15, 2019, with respect to the threat posed to the United States' information and communications technology and services (ICTS) supply chain. President Biden revoked and replaced three E.O.s that aimed to prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat, and eight other communications and financial technology software applications; two of these E.O.s are subject to litigation," the executive order read.

Former US President Donald Trump had signed a series of executive orders to block apps that are owned by Chinese companies including TikTok, Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office. He had ordered Bytedance to sell its US arm to an American company.

"The pace and pervasiveness of the spread in the United States of certain connected mobile and desktop applications and other software developed or controlled by persons in the People's Republic of China... continue to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States." Trump's executive order read.

Several companies including Oracle, Microsoft were rumoured to take over the US share of TikTok, but no deal was finalised. Trump had said that if Bytedance fails to sell the business will be blocked in America along with other apps. However, in December a Judge had stopped the TikTok ban in the US by granting a preliminary injunction in December 2020.

Biden's had directed the commerce department of the country to closely monitor apps like TikTok and in what way can they affect the US national security, the concerns raised by Trump's administration. As per the Reuters report, Michael Bien a lawyer for WeChat Users Alliance had praised Biden for revoking Trump's decision to ban TikTok, WeChat.

As of now, TikTok has over 100 million users in the United States and WeChat has 19 million users.