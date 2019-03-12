Apple to take on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video? Company may launch streaming service on March 25

Apple has announced an event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple's Cupertino campus where they could announce TV streaming and news subscription services. The invitation has not said anything specific about the focus of the launch event except a one-line statement saying, "It's show time".

Apple's new streaming service is an open secret. The Cupertino based company is planning to take on Netflix with its own original content. Apple is also planning to integrate other services in with its own just like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Apple is in talks with HBO, WarnerMedia, to become part of the service. Apple could also resell subscriptions from CBS Corp, Viacom and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Starz. The company has spent as much as Rs 14,000 crore to bring starts like Oprah into its fold.

There are also rumours that along with the streaming service, Apple will also showcase its news subscription service. Last year, Apple had acquired Texture, the Netflix-style magazine subscription service that gives you access to a host of publications for a flat monthly fee.

Apple has already managed to rope in Brie Larson, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, to play a CIA agent in a TV series which will air on Apple's upcoming streaming service.

March announcements from Apple are usually for the iPads and there could be a 5th generation Apple iPad at the event. There are also rumours regarding wireless earphones, AIrpods 2 and a wireless charging pad called AirPower. However, the event could be the first major media event for Apple where the hardware isn't the primary focus.

The potential of streaming service came into focus after Apple reported its first-ever dip in iPhone sales. Also, Apple has said that it is planning to lower iPhone prices in some markets to account for foreign exchange rates.

Edited By: Udit Verma

