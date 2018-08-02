BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launched in India

After the launch of BlackBerry Key2, the official licensee for BlackBerry, Optiemus Infracom has announced the launch of two new smartphones for the Indian market. Evolve and Evolve X will be available exclusively on Amazon India, for Rs 24,990 and Rs 34,990. The smartphones have been conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, both the devices feature BlackBerry protection. The Evolve X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable memory. It features a 12-megapixel and a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and dual tone LED flash and a 16-megapixel fixed focus front camera.

The Evolve, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm 450 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel and a 13-megapixel dual camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Speaking about the launch, Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom said, "We are constantly working to offer cutting-edge technology and the best and the most secured experience to consumers at a competitive price point. With BlackBerry Evolve and EvolveX, we have worked hard to refine design and technology elements, keeping users' convenience, experience and privacy at the core. We are confident that our newly launched devices will be well received by people."

Both the new smartphones feature a 5.99 inch display with 1080x2160 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While both the phones pack in a 4000 mAh battery, only the Evolve X supports Wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. BlackBerry has developed a Power Centre custom profile and boost charge feature for the device. The devices support fingerprint sensor, which is capable of unlocking in 0.3 seconds and Face Unlock with 0.4 seconds unlock time. Both the devices come loaded with BlackBerry Hub -- a unified messaging inbox which conveniently combines emails, texts and messages from social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, BBM, WhatsApp, Instagram and others.