Compaq forays into smart televisions; launches flagship range

A leader in smart electronics space in the early and mid-2000s, Compaq through a licensing relationship with Ossify Industries has now forayed into smart TV segment in the Indian market. The US-based brand has launched its flagship QLED 4K series to start with. The Hex QLED 4K TVs will be available in two large sizes - 55-inch and 65-inch. The company also plans to launch TVs in various sizes ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch, which will be available in the next few weeks.

"With this launch, we have taken the first of many steps towards establishing Compaq as a brand that presents great options to customers in all segments and sizes of smart televisions. We are striving very hard to continuously deliver top value to Indian consumers with Compaq's brand promise of reliability and innovation as the soul of each product," says Anand Dubey, CEO - Compaq Television Business.

Compaq Hex line-up sports a diamond-cut all-metal body featuring a bezel-less screen with wide colour gamut claiming to deliver 1.07 billion colour spectrum and 4K UHD with HDR10 for immersive viewing experience. It also features the Experience Stabilisation Engine (ESE) that uses an advanced algorithm to optimise display attributes such as colour, contrast, depth, and dimensional variations during frame transitions and as per the user environment and ambient lighting. This will enable viewers to watch content without even the slightest blurring. The TVs pack Dolby Audio for 5.1 surround sound, DTS TruSurround for zero-compressed audio, and Pure Sound technology for sound output. There is also Mimi Hearing Technology, which the company claims can optimise the frequency and intensity of attributes of sound to the user's profile.

The TVs are powered by Quadcore processor with Mali Graphics Processor, paired with 2.5GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth and has 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports. These are Android certified smart TVs with access to Google's Play Store for downloading apps. The Compaq Hex Series has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 59,999 for the 55-inch model and Rs 89,999 for the 65-inch model. All Compaq televisions will be made in India and available on Flipkart.

Early this year, the brand has also acquired a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, which is slated to start operations by the end of 2022. The plant will help Compaq fulfil the projected domestic and international demand for the brand and scale up the TV business, starting with India.