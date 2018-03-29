HMD Global to launch Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus in India next week; expected price, features

HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus here in India next week. The phones were unveiled at the MWC 2018, earlier this year. HMD Global has not mentioned the launch of any particular device so far but they are expected to bring their top of the line devices on April 4 at an event in New Delhi. The company had announced that they would launch the devices globally by the month of April.

Nokia 7 Plus falls in the higher-end of the mid-range segment. HMD Global has placed it in the tricky price bracket of current OnePlus smartphones. Though the device is powered by Snapdragon 660, there are various other elements that make it a relatively good package. The Nokia 7 Plus comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 6-inch FullHD+ screen. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass.

Apart from the design, Nokia 7 Plus does have a good camera configuration, at least on paper. The device features a dual-lens setup that has one 12megapixel wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/1.75. The second one is a 13megapixel unit that is capable of 2x zoom and comes with an aperture of f/2.6.

The front camera has a 16megapixel unit that offers an aperture of f/2.0, 1micron pixels and Zeiss optics. During the launch the company had claimed that the device will sell at 399 euros (roughly Rs 32,000) before any kind of taxes or subsidies are applied.

Now on to the company's most premium offering so far, the Nokia 8 Sirocco. HMD Global is using a Snapdragon 835 chipset to power the device which comes paired with 128 GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM.

The internals are housed in a 7.5mm thick stainless steel chassis. The camera seems similar to that of the Nokia 7 Plus. A 12megapixel Zeiss lens and a 13megapixel lens with 2x optical zoom. The front camera has a 5megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle lens with an 84 degree field of vision.

The phone supports wireless charging and comes with a 3,260mAh battery that HMD Global promises will charge to 50 per cent of power in just 30 minutes. The Nokia 8 Sirocco was expected to be priced above Rs 60,000. However, the company might reduce the rates given the competition from Samsung and OnePlus.