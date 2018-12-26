Honor V20 to launch today; check out price, specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor will launch its Honor V20 smartphone in China today at 12:30 pm IST. Honor V20 is expected to have punch hole camera design. Huawei had already unveiled a similar camera design with its Nova 4 launched earlier this month.

The Honor V20 phone will be launched in the international markets next month under the name Honor View 20. The phone will see a global launch in Paris as Honor View 20 on January 22 after which we expect the device to make its way to India. The Honor V20 was officially unveiled just ahead of Samsung's Galaxy A8s smartphone.

Also Read: Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale kicks off: Get big discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nokia 5.1 Plus & more

Honor V20 has seen several leaks and we already know that the phone will come in two variants, 6GB RAM & 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The Honor V20 will have a bezel-less All-View display that offers a small cut-out on the top left corner to house a selfie camera. At the back, Honor V20 will bear a 48MP dual rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It is also said to have a Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera. As per the leaked information, the V20 will come with a 25MP front-facing camera. Honor has already confirmed that the V20 will be powered by its flagship Kirin 980 octa-core SoC.

The Honor V20 will be offered in two colours, Chram Blue and Midnight Black. It is expected to be packed with 4000 mAh battery and quick charging. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. The Honor V20 is rumoured to cost CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 28,400) for the base model, while the 128GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3299 (approx Rs 33,500).

Edited By: Udit Verma