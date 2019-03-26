Huawei P30 Pro, P30, P30 Lite set to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Huawei will launch the new P-series smartphones today at 6:30pm in Paris, France. The launch will see three new phones- Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite. The Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer could also unveil new smartwatches, wireless charging pads and a smart speaker at the event. The event will be streamed live from Paris on the official Huawei Mobile YouTube channel.

Huawei P30 series has been subjected to several leaks. We already have a clear picture of what to expect and how the new phone would look like. As far as the specifications are concerned, Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC and will run Android Pie with an EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. The Huawei P30 Pro will come with a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with curved edges and a waterdrop notch. The Huawei P30, on the other hand, will have a usual non-curved display with a waterdrop notch and thin bezels. Huawei P30 Pro will be packed with a 4200 mAh battery. On the hand P30 will have a smaller 3,650 mAh battery.

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 40-MP primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and an 8-MP zoom camera. The fourth sensor will be a ToF camera. The P30, on the other hand, will have a triple rear camera setup with a 40-MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 16-MP wide-angle sensor, and a 8-MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Huawei P30 Pro will be priced at roughly Rs 80,000 or Euro 1,024 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the P30 Pro could cost Euro 999 or approximately Rs 78,000 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB model of the smartphone could be priced at Euro 1,099 or approximately Rs 86,000. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Huawei P30 could be priced at Euro 749 or approximately Rs 58,500 for. Pricing details of Huawei P30 Lite is not known.

