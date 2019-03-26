Apple ventures into cross-platform gaming with Apple Arcade

With nearly 3,00,000 free and paid games listed on the App Store, Apple is launching a new gaming subscription service. The Apple Arcade will have access to over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators, including Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright to name a few.

Users with Apple Arcade subscription will be able to try any game from a collection of titles. Focusing on users' privacy, the games will be ad-free and ad-tracking free. Subscribers will be able to access Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries and India is likely to be a part of the list.

Apple says that free games, supported by advertising or in-app purchases, are enjoyed by hundreds of millions of players around the world. Paid games are often critically acclaimed and beloved by the people who play them, but competing with free is hard, so even the best of these games have only reached a smaller audience. With the simplicity of a single subscription, Apple Arcade will bring games like these to the App Store's more than 1 billion gaming customers.

Rather than paying up front for each game, a subscription to Apple Arcade will give players the opportunity to try any game in the service without risk. Since every game includes access to the full experience, including all game features, content and future updates, no additional purchases will be required. Every game will be playable offline, and many games will offer support for game controllers. As the Arcade will be accessible across Apple hardware ecosystem, users will be able to pick up the game where they left off, even if they switch devices. New games will be added to the service on a regular basis.

Apple will also contribute to the development costs of the games and will work closely with creators. The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, and more.

"The App Store is the world's biggest and most successful game platform. Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "We are working with some of the most innovative game developers in the world to create over 100 new and exclusive games to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade games will be great for families, respect user privacy and will not have ads or require any additional purchases. We think players of all ages are going to love Apple Arcade."

ALSO READ:Apple News Plus launched with focus on privacy

ALSO READ:Apple launches Apple Card, a credit card for iPhones

ALSO READ:Apple TV app announced, curates content from over 150 streaming apps