Kodak HD LED TVs with Android 9, Dolby Vision launched; prices begin at Rs 23,999

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee of Kodak in India, has launched a new Android TV-series. Starting at Rs 23,999 for the 43-inch variant, the new Kodak CA series will be available in four sizes - 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches.

These Android-powered TVs have a bezel-less design and are equipped with features such as Dolby Vision, 4K HDR10, Android 9.0 interface, multiple connectivity options including USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC and the latest Bluetooth v.5.0. The accompanied remote houses dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, says, "We became the first Indian TV brand to get the Android license for manufacturing and developing Android TV under Make in India. We are proud to announce that all our Android TVs will be completely developed in our R&D centre. This will benefit Indian customers as they are built completely for the Indian ecosystem. From the content of the TV to sound, we have done extensive customisation."

While the strategic online partners are Flipkart and Amazon, Kodak TVs are also available via offline retail. The company plans to expand to model retail chain soon. SPPL has three factories with complete backward integration - from moulding to clean room, SMT and assembly line, everything is in house. Super Plastronics is focusing on expansion in the areas of R&D as well as production.

Commenting on the impact of COVID-19, Marwah explains, "The input prices for many critical components for appliances across the sectors have already gone up. While prices of smaller TVs are likely to go up by 10 per cent, it could be even higher for large-size TVs as there is already 30-40 per cent increase in panel prices due to the impending reduced supplies."

Super Plantronics imports TV panels and TV card components from Japan, Taiwan, Korea and China. "The contribution is about 80 per cent, as there is no manufacture in India," adds Marwah.

Since 2016, Super Plastronics has sold over 1.5 million TVs in India with a repair rate of less than 0.4 per cent. There are more than 350 company-owned service centres and 220 service centre tie-ups, serving across more than 18,000 pin codes. The company plans to launch new models throughout the year. In 2020, Super Plastronics is targeting a turnover of Rs 700 crore for FY 2020-21.

