LG launches V40 ThinQ with five cameras, 6.4-inch OLED screen

LG has launched their next generation of V-series flagship device, LG V40 ThinQ. On paper, the new device from LG competes against Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max. In comparison to last year, LG has made some major changes in the camera, both front, and back. The LG V40 ThinQ now comes with a triple camera setup on the rear panel. It maintains the wide-angle lens and a standard lens with a wide aperture, but this time LG has thrown a telephoto lens in the mix, which can come handy for portraits.

Earlier this year, the company launched the LG G7 ThinQ which has a similar spec-sheet but lacks a few features that are available with the LG V40 ThinQ. The new LG V40 ThinQ features a Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the company may launch a Plus variant for markets other than the US. The smartphone comes with a MicroSD card slot which can access cards of up to 512 GB.

The display is a massive 6.4-inch P-OLED display with 2K resolution which yields a pixel density of 536ppi. The phone comes with a 3,300 mAH battery which seems to be relatively small for the display size. Samsung has a similar screen size with the Note 9 but features a much bigger 4,000mAh battery unit.

The new LG V40 ThinQ comes with glass construction and also features a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. The sensor doubles up as a power button. LG has also added a new voice assistant button that has been programmed to prompt Google voice assistant.

Coming to the biggest change, the camera setup comes with three lenses instead of two on the previous generation LG V30 or even the LG G7 Thin Q. The smartphone comes with one 12 MP standard lens with a with f/1.5 aperture and pixel size of 1.4 microns. The second lens is the same 16MP wide angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture that was also found on the LG V30 and G7 ThinQ. The third lens is a 12 MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4 and 2X optical zoom.

The front camera setup also gets an upgrade in the form of an additional wide angle lens. The primary sensor is an 8MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and the second lens is a 5MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The company has incorporated new camera features to make full use of the new hardware.

LG has not only maintained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the V40 ThinQ but it also comes with 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for superior quality. The phone features a BoomBox speaker, 3D Surround Sound, and FM Radio.

The launch date in India hasn't been revealed yet but the V40 ThinQ will go on sale in the US from October 18.