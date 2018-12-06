OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition pre-booking page now live on Amazon India

OnePlus is launching OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The invites for the December 12 Mumbai event have already been sent out and the phone's registrations page on Amazon India has gone live. The launch event for OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is open to all and the entry passes for the event can be downloaded from the company's website.

Before OnePlus' partnership with McLaren Racing Limited, a British Formula one racing team, the Chinese phone manufacturer had partnered with entertainment centric brands like Disney and Marvel to launch Star Wars edition OnePlus 5T and the Avengers edition OnePlus 6 respectively.

The all new McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T will be more than just a high-end variant of the already popular 6T. According to the teaser webpage setup for the launch, the McLaren Edition will be all about speed. The phone is expected to come with a massive 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. This means that the new McLaren Edition OnePlus will be as responsive and swift as a Formula One car!

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be launched at Richardson and Cruddas Limited, Byculla, Mumbai. OnePlus enthusiasts can buy the event passes from Oneplus' official website from December 6 at 10 am IST for Rs 799.

Edited By: Udit Verma