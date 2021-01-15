OnePlus 9 Lite rumoured to launch in India in March; expected price, key specs leaked

OnePlus is rumoured to come out with an affordable model of its forthcoming flagships this year. Expected to be called the OnePlus 9 Lite, the model is tipped to be launched in India in two different variants, namely LE2100 and LE2101.

The rumoured phone, which was earlier tipped to be called OnePlus 9E, was spotted in several leaks over the last few days. The specs of the model have also been revealed.

The tipster has claimed that much like Samsung, OnePlus is also planning to prepone the launch of its next flagship by at least a month. The phone is likely to launch in India sometime around March 2021. The price of the device is also claimed to have been revealed. The cost of OnePlus 9 Lite in India is expected to be around Rs 43,800, which is a little lower than the present price of Rs 45,999.

The device's details had also been leaked before, with earlier reports also claiming that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset phone was being rolled out in India and China initially.

Information shared by the tech website, Android Central, indicated that the phone will come with similar specs (specifications) to the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9 Lite will have Snapdragon 865 chip and under the hood, and a 90 or 120Hz AMOLED panel outside. The device is also said to support 65W fast charging.

What would be interesting to see is if OnePlus goes with this chipset, since it would be the first for the company to use an old SoC (System-on-a-Chip) on a new phone.

Although, it is true that the Snapdragon 865 is still a powerful chip, it would reflect OnePlus going back on its promise of "never settle". Meanwhile, all these issues could be assuaged if OnePlus prices the device right to make sure that there is enough value in the phone for customers.

Furthermore, the mobile is also likely to share the same camera optics as in the OnePlus 8T, which offers a versatile usage experience as it packs the punch with four cameras, of which the primary is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

The device's lens comes with an aperture of F/1.7 and supports both OIS and EIS, that helps the camera maintain a high level of stability while clicking pictures.

The phone also has an ultra-wide-angle lens which offers a 123-degree field of view. The OnePlus 8T also comes with two more lenses, the first of which is an improved 5-megapixel macro lens, while the other one is a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.