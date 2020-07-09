PLAY launches PLAYGO T44 true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999

With true wireless buds in demand, Gurgaon-based PLAY, has launched PLAYGO T44. Priced at Rs 2,999, the T44 has a half in-ear design which the company says suits most people with varied ear canal sizes.

"The audio device category has seen a rejuvenated interest from consumers especially in view of the global corona pandemic which made people spend long hours indoors, working from home (WFH). With prolonged hours of usage, consumers have realised the importance of good quality and stable audio products and are willing to spend a bit more to buy good and reliable products. At PLAY, we are extremely excited to launch two of our premium experience products, the PLAYGO T44 and PLAYGO N82 which promise to deliver a superior audiophile experience for our consumers," says Sandeep Banga, CEO, PLAY.

PLAYGO T44 True Wireless Earphone is IPX4 protected, making them sweat-proof. It uses proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud) drivers to deliver a soothing and crisp audio experience. Capacitive touch controls have been added to the buds to navigate between a music track and audio calls. Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 dual-mode, including A2DP profile, it features MCSync technology for the high-resolution audio stream, low latency and has a more balanced power consumption in both ears. The buds support auto-connect, new generation echo cancellation and noise reduction schemes which improve the audio quality of the voice calls. The earbud weighs 3.5gm and comes with over 20 hours of backup. As per the company, every bud can last for over four hours of playtime.

The company is also launching a premium neckband with active noise cancellation. PLAYGO N82 features a 13mm EBEL (Enhanced Bass and Extra Loud) drivers and 18 hours of battery backup (on ANC active mode).

Priced at Rs 2,999, the PLAYGO T44 will be available in white and black colour variant and will go on sale starting July 14, 2020. The pricing for PLAYGO N82 has not been released yet as it will be available from the second week of August. Both the TWS will be available on PLAY e-store, Amazon India and through the PLAY offline stores across India.