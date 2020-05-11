Realme launches Narzo 10, Narzo 10A; check out price and features

Making its presence felt in the Indian smartphone industry within a short span of time, Realme has launched Narzo, a new performance-centric series for gaming enthusiasts. The launch of Narzo series will enable the brand to continue its philosophy of "Power Meets Style" since the launch of Realme 1, while focussing on offering the best processor in its price segments. To start with, two smartphones have been launched under this new series - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, says, "We started the journey with "Power Meets Style" and now Realme has grown into a tech trendsetter, bringing some latest technologies for Indian consumers, such as the world's first 64mp camera phone, India's first 5G smartphone, and some fastest charging technologies. As the fourth largest smartphone brand in India, Realme's pursuit of technology has been far beyond performance and designs. That's why we created Realme Narzo series, which is an attempt to meet the needs of game enthusiasts and performance seekers. Narzo, as a virtual gaming character we created, will continue to push our 'Power' legacy to the extreme. Future Narzo phones will be performance-centric phones for young players, with the best processors in its segments."

The Realme Narzo 10 features the world's first Helio G80 chipset, along with 5000mAh battery supported by 18W quick charge. It boasts quad-camera set-up, comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. The phone also has a 16MP front-facing camera. According to the company, the design for Realme Narzo 10 has been inspired by the earlier much loved Naoto Fukasawa design of the Realme X. The back of the phone has been coated multiple times to bring smooth and easy texture. It is also equipped with three-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB). Priced at Rs 11,999, it comes with 4GB and 128GB storage and will go on sale on May 18 on Realme.com, Flipkart and select offline stores.

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 89.9 per cent screen to body ration. It is powered by the 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70, clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with 3GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. The phone houses a triple camera setup at the rear - 12MP + 2MP + 2MP and packs in a 5000mAh battery and supports reverse charge. Priced at Rs 8,499, Narzo 10A will be available starting May 22 on Realme.com and Flipkart.com. Also, Narzo 10A will be available at the offline retail stores in selected states from May 18.

Running Realme UI, both these phones are based on Android 10. The UI has been designed keeping in mind the preferences and aesthetics of young consumers. It includes features such as Dual Mode Music Share, 3-Finger Selected Screenshot, Personal Information Protection, and Dark Mode.