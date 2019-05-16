Realme X launched with 48MP camera and Snapdragon 710; here are price, specifications

The midrange smartphone maker, Realme, announced its foray into the flagship category with Realme X. Realme is known for offering sub-15,000 smartphones in India but with Realme X, the company will be looking to challenge Xiaomi's Redmi and Samsung Galaxy A-series phones. Realme X will be looking to maintain an aggressive price point despite offering flagship design and specs. Realme hasn't gone all out though and used a very capable yet budget octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Realme has successfully managed to create a space for itself in India. Realme 3 has given the Oppo's sub-brand a major fillip in the country by becoming the top-selling phone via online channels in March. To recall, Realme 3 was launched in India in March and was available for purchase via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Realme's flagship device comes with features like notch-less display and in-display fingerprint sensor. There is no water-drop notch; instead, the company has employed a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera allowing for a wide, immersive display. The smartphone also comes with a 48M primary camera with Sony's IMX586 sensor that supports Nightscape and Chroma Boost modes, AI scene detection and 960fps super slo-mo recording. Realme X hasn't yet ditched the headphone jack and packs a 3,765mAh battery, and Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

As far as pricing is concerned, Realme X was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants are priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,300) and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,400) respectively.

Realme X comes in two attractive gradient colours - blue and white. The company also announced a couple of special edition colours inspired by onions.

As for the other features, Realme X includes USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS. The dimensions of the phone 161.2x76.9s9.4mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Edited By: Udit Verma

